Vehicle Hit by Bullet During Road Rage Incident in Auburn, Police Say

A vehicle was hit by a bullet Tuesday morning in Auburn, Massachusetts during a road rage incident, according to the town's police force.

Before 7 a.m. Tuesday, two people told police they saw a white truck driving aggressively while they were driving south on West Street, according to Auburn police. The white truck and a gold SUV that may have been a Ford Escape pulled over near Hardscrabble Road, and a gun was discharged, police reported.

The back of the vehicle that the witnesses were driving in was hit by a bullet, police said. The social media post did not say that anyone was hurt in the incident.

Police have referred to the ordeal as a "road rage incident," but have not offered more details.

Auburn police detectives have asked people to reach out with information by calling 508-832-7777 or messaging textatip@auburnmasspolice.org. People may remain anonymous.