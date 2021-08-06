Local

New Hampshire

Vehicle in River May Belong to Woman Missing Since '78; Human Remains Found

New Hampshire State Police

Authorities say a recently discovered vehicle that's been submerged in the Connecticut River for decades may belong to a New Hampshire woman who went missing in 1978.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says the vehicle was recently found south of a covered bridge that connects Lancaster, New Hampshire, with Lunenburg, Vermont.

A Fish and Game dive team is actively searching the area around the vehicle. Human remains were found at the scene, state police said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle may belong to Alberta Leeman, of Gorham, New Hampshire, who disappeared in 1978. Her disappearance is not considered suspicious.

Vermont State Police and other agencies are working on the case.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireVermontmissing personLancasterLunenburg
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us