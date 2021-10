A medical helicopter was called after a vehicle rolled over Friday afternoon on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton.

The vehicle flipped shortly before 4:15 p.m. near a rest stop on Interstate 90 eastbound, state police said. One person inside was seriously injured.

The entrance to the rest area was closed after the crash.

Traffic was not affected, police said.