Vehicle Slams Into Clinton Home, Leaving 1st Floor in Shambles

The crash happened on Sterling Street Wednesday night

By Matt Fortin

A vehicle slammed into a house Wednesday night in Clinton, Massachusetts, causing serious structural damage to the home, according to the town's police force.

The Clinton Police Department, alongside Clinton fire and other agencies were on the scene of the crash on Sterling Street beginning around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police noted there was an investigation underway that involved outside agencies.

Video of the scene shows the bottom floor of the home completely in shambles.

NBC10 Boston is working to learn more details, including what may have led up to the crash.

