Vermont Arrested for Shooting His Neighbor Over Road Maintenance Dispute

A Vermont man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly shot his neighbor outside a home in Montgomery.

State police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute about the maintenance of the private road where both men lived.

Robert Morrell, 77, of Montgomery, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans, according to state police.

State police said Morrell is accused of shooting his neighbor, 54-year-old Kevin Temple, around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highland Springs Road, the street where they both live.

Temple was taken by medical helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Investigators said they have determined that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute about the maintenance of the private road where both men live. During an argument Thursday afternoon, Morrell allegedly pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and shot Temple once in the torso.

Morrell remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police following their investigation of the incident.

No additional details were released.