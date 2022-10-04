Vermont Couple Charged With Manslaughter in 7-Month-Old Baby's Death

A Vermont couple has been charged in connection with the drug-related death of their 7-month-old baby earlier this year.

Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, of Barre, have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter and were arraigned Monday, according to WPTZ-TV.

Barre police said they were called to the couple's home on the morning of May 3 after Brianna Wicker reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing. Emergency crews attempted to revive the baby but were unsuccessful..

Investigators found that a foreign object believed to be drug paraphernalia associated with heroin use had somehow become lodged in the baby's airway. An autopsy determined that the child died of mixed drug intoxication. Fentanyl and several other drugs were found in the baby's system.

Pills were also found scattered around the home, and various items of drug paraphernalia associated with heroin use were located in the couple's bedroom, where the child had been sleeping.