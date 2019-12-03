Vermont

Vermont Couple Dead in Murder-Suicide, Police Say

A Bristol man shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to Vermont State Police

NECN

Vermont State Police say a Bristol man shot and killed his wife and then turned the weapon on himself.

Police say the bodies of 70-year-old Candice Guilmette and her 71-year-old husband, Gary Guilmette, were found in the couple's home on Monday after relatives asked a neighbor to check on them.

Investigators say they believe Gary Guilmette shot his wife and then killed himself.

The motive remains under investigation. Investigators say that Gary Guilmette suffered a medical event in early 2019 that may have altered his mental status. Detectives are working to determine if that played a role.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to contact the state police barracks in New Haven.

