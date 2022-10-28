Vermont Couple Invites Community Into Personal Haunted House for Charity

Owners of one home in Vermont truly take it to the max when it comes to their Halloween decorating — decking out their property from floor to ceiling to benefit charity.

"It’s a passion that we have for this," said Gary Spaulding, who lives in what has to be the most famous house on Bellevue Avenue in Rutland.

The yard is full of Halloween decor, but that doesn’t even begin to tell the story. Inside, just about every square inch of the first floor is chockablock full of skulls, ghosts, and anything else that could scare the daylights out of someone.

Gary and Barbie Spaulding have been transforming their home for nearly 20 years. Barbie Spaulding said at first it was simply a way to celebrate Halloween when her kids had grown too old for trick-or-treating.

However, she later started inviting the public in. She does so on Halloween night only, explaining she didn’t want a more intense schedule so she doesn’t wear down her volunteer supporters or take away attention from area non-profits’ Halloween events.

"Children who came here as kids are now bringing their children," Barbie Spaulding said, indicating how popular the tradition has become.

Some years, more than 1,000 people have come through over a couple hours on Halloween night. Cash donations from tours support the activities fund of the Mentor Connector, the Spauldings emphasized.

"I think it’s really important that all youth have somebody that they can kind of count on," said Bobbi Jo Stellato of the Mentor Connector.

The youth services organization works to foster a sense of belonging and purpose, Stellato explained, through counseling, intervention, and by matching hundreds of youth from Rutland County with mentors. The non-profit said its ultimate aim is a community where young people thrive and have successful and healthy futures.

"The smallest little things, an hour a week, make such a difference to the youth, the family, and the community at large." Stellato said of mentoring.

The Spauldings told NECN & NBC10 Boston during a tour Friday that their extreme makeover takes just about a full month — with friends volunteering to help or donating items to keep displays fresh for visitors.

The project means there isn’t much space left in their own home during October, however, the couple acknowledged.

"Just the second floor bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs — that’s the only thing that’s accessible after we get everything all set up," Barbie Spaulding said.

Gary Spaulding added, despite all the hard work, their family and friends derive a great deal of joy from welcoming in visitors.

"We just want to scare them," Gary Spaulding said. "That’s really what it’s all about!"

The Haunted House will be open to the public for three hours on October 31 only, starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on visiting the haunted house, check out this website or the house’s Facebook page.

For more information on mentoring across Vermont, visit the website of Mentor Vermont.