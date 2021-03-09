Vermont COVID-19 Cases Up, But State Sees Good News in Some Areas

The number of new COVID-19 cases is increasing in Vermont, but the number of cases among older Vermonters and deaths continues to decline, officials said Tuesday.

Statistics also show that the vaccination campaign that focused on older Vermonters first is producing results, with fewer cases in long-term care facilities, fewer hospitalizations, fewer patients in intensive care and fewer deaths.

Despite the recent increase in cases, officials expect the number of cases reported in the state to hold steady over the next several weeks and then decline as the state continues the vaccination program.

The state is estimating there will be seven to 15 deaths in March, down from 71 in December, 34 in January and 25 in February.

A lot of people left larger cities for smaller communities in places like Vermont after COVID-19 struck.

“We are concerned, but it seems to be at least steady and level and we do feel that our strategy as we continue to vaccinate those by age-band after we get through this high-risk category will be beneficial to the state,” Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday during the twice-weekly virus briefing.

The statistics were released as state officials said they were moving to Thursday when people ages 16 to 54 with high-risk medical conditions will be able to register for vaccinations. The plan had been for that group to begin registering on March 15, but fewer people in the 55 to 64 category were registering than expected.