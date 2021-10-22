Local

Vermont

Vermont Expands Booster Shots to Include Moderna, J&J

All Vermonters were able to start registering through the state system on Friday

NECN

Vermont has expanded its booster shot program to include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines against COVID-19 after U.S. health officials endorsed expanding the country’s booster campaign.

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already were eligible for a booster. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients should qualify, too. The agency is also allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Vermonters age 18 and older may choose a different brand vaccine as a booster than the one they initially received, starting Friday through pharmacies or health care providers or on Nov. 1 through the state registration system, Gov. Phil Scott’s office said.

Millions more Americans will have access to booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines after the FDA and the CDC approved new measures.

All Vermonters were able to start registering through the state system on Friday. Boosters are available to Vermonters 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. They are also available to the following people who received their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago: those age 65 and older, those aged 18 and older with certain medical conditions or who work in a high-risk settings or who are Black, indigenous or a person or color or live with someone who is.

More Booster Shot News

Make It 3 hours ago

Mix-And-Match Boosters Are Here — Here's How to Choose the Best One for You

COVID-19 vaccine Oct 21

CDC Expands Booster Rollout, OKs Mixing Shots

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontCOVID-19Johnson & JohnsonModernabooster shots
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us