Vermont Expected to Reach 80% Vaccination Target This Week

“We’ve come a long way when you think about it,” Gov. Phil Scott said

Gov. Phil Scott expects Vermont this week to reach 80% of eligible residents getting at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

The Republican governor has said he will drop the remaining pandemic-related restrictions once the state hits that milestone.

Scott and state officials on Tuesday will discuss Vermont’s ongoing response to the coronavirus. The governor announced Friday that the twice-weekly virus briefing will now be held once a week on Tuesdays.

“We’ve come a long way when you think about it,” Scott said. “We went from three a week in the beginning, to two a week and now we’re transitioning to just one.” He and his administration have held 142 briefings since the state of emergency began, he said Friday.

Looking for things to do outside in Vermont? All state parks are now open for the season -- and parks officials think it could be a record-breaking one.
