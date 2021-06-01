Vermont Expected to Reach 80% Vaccination Target This Week

Gov. Phil Scott expects Vermont this week to reach 80% of eligible residents getting at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.
The Republican governor has said he will drop the remaining pandemic-related restrictions once the state hits that milestone.
Scott and state officials on Tuesday will discuss Vermont’s ongoing response to the coronavirus. The governor announced Friday that the twice-weekly virus briefing will now be held once a week on Tuesdays.
“We’ve come a long way when you think about it,” Scott said. “We went from three a week in the beginning, to two a week and now we’re transitioning to just one.” He and his administration have held 142 briefings since the state of emergency began, he said Friday.
