Local

Vermont

Vermont Father Facing Charges for Intentionally Injuring Infant Child

John T. Chinnici Jr., 18, of Bennington, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday on an aggravated assault charge

By Marc Fortier

A Vermont father is charged with intentionally injuring his infant child, according to state police.

Vermont State Police said they were notified on Wednesday of a suspicious injury to an infant in Bennington that had occurred two days earlier.

State police detectives coordinated with the state Department for Children and Families and interviewed the child's father, 18-year-old John T. Chinnici Jr., of Bennington. During the course of their investigation, state police said they obtained information that he had injured the infant on purpose.

Chinnici was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. He was scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court on Thursday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were released by state police.

More Vermont stories

Vermont Mar 8

Here's What Voters Decided on During Vermont's Town Meeting Day

marriage Mar 6

Vermont House Passes Bill That Raises Marriage Age to 18

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us