Vermont Father Facing Charges for Intentionally Injuring Infant Child

A Vermont father is charged with intentionally injuring his infant child, according to state police.

Vermont State Police said they were notified on Wednesday of a suspicious injury to an infant in Bennington that had occurred two days earlier.

State police detectives coordinated with the state Department for Children and Families and interviewed the child's father, 18-year-old John T. Chinnici Jr., of Bennington. During the course of their investigation, state police said they obtained information that he had injured the infant on purpose.

Chinnici was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault. He was scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court on Thursday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were released by state police.