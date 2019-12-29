Vermont Fish and Wildlife Encouraging People to Ice Fish

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is encouraging people to try ice fishing.

Fisheries biologist Shawn Good says ice fishing is a fun, social, family-oriented activity and almost anyone can walk out on a frozen lake or pond and fish through the ice.

Good says its normal for new anglers to worry about venturing onto the ice. He says a minimum of three to four inches of clear black ice is safe to walk on.

Anyone who is unsure about ice thickness should call their local bait and tackle shop and go where others have been fishing.