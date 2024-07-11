Flash flooding from Beryl's remnants forces evacuations, road closures in Vermont

Flash flooding from Beryl's remnants forced some Vermont residents to evacuate their homes and caused road closures on Wednesday, state officials said.

The deluge occurred primarily in central Vermont, according to the state Emergency Management.

Officials encouraged residents and visitors to seek higher ground and advised against driving or walking through floodwaters.

No deaths or injuries have been reported at this time.

Flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday night for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties.

The disaster strikes Vermont just a year after areas were devasted by severe flooding, reports The Associated Press.

