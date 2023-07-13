Local

Vermont

Vermont flooding killed man in his Barre home Wednesday

Stephen Davoll, a 63-year-old resident of Barre, Vermont, drowned in his home Wednesday, health officials said Thursday

A vast swath of flooded land near Barre, Vermont, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A man died in this week's historic flooding in Vermont, health officials confirmed Thursday.

The Vermont Department of Health confirmed the death of 63-year-old Barre resident Stephen Davoll.

Health officials said that Davoll drowned in his home on Wednesday.

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., issued a statement mourning Davoll's death.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"The loss of a Vermonter is always painful, but it is particularly so this week,' he wrote. "The news of Stephen's death is heartbreaking, and I know that every Vermonter, Margaret and I included, grieves alongside Stephen's family, friends, and neighbors. Our hearts go out to the Davoll family and to the residents of Barre City."

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Barre City Police Department investigated the death.

Local

Capitol Riot 3 hours ago

RI man who wore Batman hat into Capitol on Jan. 6 arrested, FBI says

3 hours ago

BU student with cancer gets to meet favorite band

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

VermontfloodingBarre
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us