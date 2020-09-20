Vermont Gets $6 Million to Reduce Domestic Violence

Federal officials say more than $6 million in grant funding will go to Vermont organizations that help victims of domestic violence.

The U.S. Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women says the grant awards are part of a new series of grants intended to assist law enforcement, victim service providers and prosecutors in identifying and helping victims at high risk of being killed by an abusive partner.

The office of the U.S. attorney in Vermont says in recent years nearly half of Vermont's homicides were domestic-violence related.