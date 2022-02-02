Local

coronavirus

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott ‘Very Encouraged' by COVID-19 Trends

Vermont’s new COVID-19 cases are down about 40% this past week and over 50% over the last 14 days, state officials say

Vermont COVID Map

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday that he was very encouraged by the COVID-19 trends that he said continue to move in the right direction and show significant improvement across the region.

Vermont’s new COVID-19 cases are down about 40% this past week and over 50% over the last 14 days, said Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, who has been handling the data for the state.

“We’re averaging just over 600 cases a day at this point so still obviously elevated relative to pre-omicron but down considerably from the 1,800 or so we were averaging just three or four weeks ago,” Pieciak said.

The state also saw a drop in PCR testing for the illness, with the seven-day average decreasing 21%.

The seven-day average of hospital admissions for the illness declined by 10%, while overall COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by about 5%, according to the data.

In New England, the number of COVID-19 cases is down about 44% and hospitalizations are down about 20%, Pieciak said.

More on COVID-19

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Dr. Scott Gottlieb Says It's Time to Consider Dumping School Covid Mask Mandates

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Covid Will Always Be an Epidemic Virus — Not an Endemic One, Scientist Warns

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Pfizer Asks FDA to Expand Use of Covid Vaccine to Kids Under 5

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19VermontPhil Scottpublic health
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us