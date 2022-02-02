Vermont Gov. Phil Scott ‘Very Encouraged' by COVID-19 Trends

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday that he was very encouraged by the COVID-19 trends that he said continue to move in the right direction and show significant improvement across the region.

Vermont’s new COVID-19 cases are down about 40% this past week and over 50% over the last 14 days, said Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, who has been handling the data for the state.

“We’re averaging just over 600 cases a day at this point so still obviously elevated relative to pre-omicron but down considerably from the 1,800 or so we were averaging just three or four weeks ago,” Pieciak said.

The state also saw a drop in PCR testing for the illness, with the seven-day average decreasing 21%.

The seven-day average of hospital admissions for the illness declined by 10%, while overall COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by about 5%, according to the data.

In New England, the number of COVID-19 cases is down about 44% and hospitalizations are down about 20%, Pieciak said.