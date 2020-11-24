WATCH LIVE: Vermont Gov. to Give Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to give an update at 11 a.m. Tuesday after warning residents of the 'concerning growth' in Vermont's coronavirus cases last week.

After months without a single coronavirus-related death in Vermont, four people died in a two week period.

One person with coronavirus died in Vermont last Thursday, raising the state's death toll to 62. The health department reported a reported 85 new cases Monday for a total of 3,714 cases.

"We continue to see very concerning growth. Every single one of us has a responsibility to help slow this down, protect our loved ones and preserve our hospital capacity," Scott said Friday. "All we need from you is to follow the restrictions we announced last week."

Scott implemented strict new guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, including a temporary ban on multi-household gatherings and an order to close bars and social clubs. He updated those guidelines Friday.

Scott also emphasized that people should avoid traveling.

"I know this is especially hard with Thanksgiving less than a week away, but I encourage you to take a look at our numbers. Look at the rising hospitalizations and deaths and look at the states around the country, who are exceeding their hospital capacity," Scott said. "Think about the four Vermonters we've lost."

The updated guidance makes clear that anyone who is in a dangerous or unhealthy situation can leave and take shelter with another household. It also allows individuals who live alone to gather with one other household so they can stay connected with immediate family, but they must limit contacts.

Finally, the updated guidelines allows outdoor fitness activities with no more than two people from different households. This means people can take a walk with a friend but must maintain distance and wear a mask. Recreational sports are still on hold.

Meanwhile, cases are on the rise in Vermont's schools, but officials maintained last week that they are operating safely and testing regularly.

"We have seen cases in K through 12 schools - a reflection of the unfortunate reality in our communities right now," Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said. "But importantly, instances of transmission of the virus in school have been very limited and not led to large outbreaks. This shows that they can operate safely."

Health officials are planning for a second phase of testing, which will start the week of Nov. 30. During this phase, about 25% of Vermont schools will be tested each week during December except for the last week of the month.

Each school testing group will contain a mixed geographic sample of schools to provide insight each week into the prevalence of the virus across the state, officials said.