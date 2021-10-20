Vermont Gov. Urges Personal Responsibility in Preventing COVID Spread

Gov. Phil Scott emphasized the personal responsibility of Vermonters to help keep those at greatest risk from COVID-19 out of the hospital at his weekly virus briefing Tuesday.

Getting vaccinated is key and those eligible for a booster shot should get theirs as soon as possible, he said during the news conference. He also urged Vermonters to think about how they can reduce exposure to the elderly by getting tested and avoiding high-risk situations before visiting them. Unvaccinated Vermonters should wear a mask around others or in a populated setting, he said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“And I want to be very clear: if you’re one of the Vermonters who is never going to get vaccinated, it’s even more important that you do your part, to avoid spreading COVID to someone who is at risk or putting your children in a position where they’re out sick from school,” Scott said. “Because not getting vaccinated, taking no precautions at all, and carelessly exposing an elderly family member, neighbor, customer or patient is selfish and it’s dangerous.”

Vermont COVID-19 cases rose 10% over the last seven days and 39% over the last 14 days, according to Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, who is handling the data.

Advocates in Vermont say the return of cold weather means unhoused people are at serious risk. The governor says his focus is on long-term housing solutions.

Half of the state’s current residents with the disease did not know where they contracted it, while many had been in a crowded indoor space where there was little mask wearing, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.