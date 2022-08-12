Vermont Homeowner Injured After Fireworks Attached to Lawnmower Explode

A homeowner in Randolph, Vermont, was hospitalized last month when fireworks that someone had attached to the exhaust of their lawnmower exploded while they were mowing the lawn.

Vermont State Police said they received a call on the afternoon of July 23 from a resident of Crocker Road in Randolph who said someone had been to their home while they were away and attached fireworks and matches to the exhaust of their lawnmower.

While the resident was mowing the yard, the fireworks exploded, burning the homeowner and sending them to the hospital.

Police said the fireworks could have been attached to the lawnmower anytime within the prior two weeks of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Trooper Kyle Stevens at 802-234-9933.