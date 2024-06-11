Vermont inmate charged with attacking cellmate with jail-issued tablet

A Vermont inmate is facing an assault charge after she allegedly assaulted her cellmate with a jail-issued tablet and a lock that had been placed inside a sock.

Veronica Lewis, 40, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the attack, according to state police.

The assault occurred around 5 a.m. on May 29 at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington. The Vermont Department of Corrections reported the incident to state police as is standard protocol, and they initiated an investigation.

That investigation determined that Lewis, who is serving a sentence for attempted second-degree murder, entered her cell and attacked her sleeping cellmate, a 52-year-old woman, with a jail-issued tablet computing device and a lock that had been placed inside a sock. The victim sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She has since been returned ot the prison.

Lewis is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 1, at 8:30 a.m. in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, state police said. No further details were released.