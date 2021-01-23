Inspection Finds Oversights at Long-Term Care Facility in Vermont

A Vermont state health inspector has found that some residents of a long-term care and skilled nursing facility in Burlington failed to get doses of required medication and proper wound care and were left to sit in their urine amid a coronavirus outbreak at the facility last month.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services did the inspection at Elderwood at Burlington on December 9 and 10.

The facility said in a statement on Friday that it is committed to working with regulatory authorities to ensure it maintains high standards of care and appropriately complies with all guidance.