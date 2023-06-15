Local

Vermont legalizes online sports betting, joining nearly three dozen other states

The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery will operate sports wagering through contracts with between two and six sports betting operators

Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill into law Wednesday legalizing online sports betting in Vermont.

Sports betting is legal in nearly three dozen states.

“I first proposed Vermont legalize sports betting several years ago and I’m happy the Legislature has come to an agreement, as well," Scott said in a statement. “We know many Vermonters already participate in the marketplace and bringing it above board provides important resources and consumer protections.”

Under the law, the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery will operate sports wagering through contracts with between two and six sports betting operators. Each year the department, in consultation with the Department of Mental Health, will provide a report to the Legislature on the impact of sports betting on problem gambling in Vermont.

Since its implementation in March, online sports betting has yielded more than $20 million in tax revenue for Massachusetts.

The operators will also be required annually to provide the state with a responsible gaming plan that includes information about the posting of materials related to problem gambling; resources to be made available to bettors with concerns about problem gambling; house-imposed player limits; and self-exclusion programs.

