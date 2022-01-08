Local

COVID-19

Vermont Legislature Authorizes Remote Municipal Meetings

Those bodies are now also authorized to hold remote informational meetings where voters can discuss budget issues.

The Vermont State House

The Vermont Legislature is authorizing municipal governments and school districts to pass budgets with pre-printed ballots this year to help cope with the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Those bodies are now also authorized to hold remote informational meetings where voters can discuss budget issues.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Bennington Banner reports that quick passage was seen as essential to give municipal and school officials sufficient time to plan for the meetings. This year Vermont's traditional Town Meeting Day will be held March 1, although some communities and school districts use alternative dates.

If signed by Gov. Phil Scott, the bill would authorize measures similar to those put in place last year to help communities conduct local business while minimizing the risk from the pandemic.

Local

snow 19 hours ago

Vt. Snowfall Means Fun on the Slopes, but Safety First on the Roads

coronavirus Jan 6

Vermont Will Offer 500K Free COVID-19 Tests for Home Delivery in Pilot Program

Communities are also authorized to move their meetings to later in the year when it could potentially be safer. The House gave final passage to the bill that was passed by the Senate on Wednesday.

Prior to the pandemic, many Vermont communities and school districts would hold public meetings at which budgets and other items would be decided after sometimes lengthy debates that would be decided with voice votes.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COVID-19VermontVermont Legislaturemunicipal meetingsremote
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us