Vermont Lieutenant Governor Running for Governor

Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman says he's running for governor.

The Progressive and Democratic politician from Hinesburg formally announced his candidacy Monday on Facebook.

Zuckerman says he plans to seek the Democratic nomination and then run a write-in campaign for the Progressive nomination as well. If he wins both nominations, he would appear on the November ballot as a Progressive and Democrat.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott is widely expected to run. Former Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe is also seeking the Democratic nomination.

Democratic and Progressive Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe said he would run for lieutenant governor if Zuckerman runs for governor.