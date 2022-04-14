Vermont Man, 40, Dead After Truck Slams Into Utility Pole

A Vermont man died late Wednesday night when his truck left the roadway and collided with a utility pole in the town of Rutland, state police announced.

Vermont State Police troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on East Pittsford Road just before 9 p.m. and found the truck driver badly injured. He was taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

He was identified Thursday as Nathan McPhee, 40, of Chittenden.

According to state police, McPhee was driving north on East Pittsford Road when his Dodge Ram truck left the roadway and slammed into a power pole. McPhee was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Rutland Fire Department assisted state police on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.