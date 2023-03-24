Local

Vermont

Vermont Man, 77, Dies at Hospital Following Crash in Ripton

The crash on Thursday involved two SUVs

By Matt Fortin

A 77-year-old Vermont man died at a hospital following a crash on Thursday in the town of Ripton, according to state troopers.

The crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. on Route 125, and involved two SUVs, according to Vermont State Police. When troopers got to the scene, they saw both cars with heavy damage.

The driver of a Chevrolet Trax, 77-year-old Peter Nichols of New Haven, Vermont, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he died.

Route 125 was shut down for around two hours due to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Middlebury Rescue and the Ripton Fire Department also responded, in addition to Vermont State Police.

More Vermont News

bennington 2 hours ago

Man Found Dead in Holding Cell at Bennington, Vt. Police Department

Vermont Mar 23

President Biden Approves Vermont Disaster Help for December Storm

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us