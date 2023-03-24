Vermont Man, 77, Dies at Hospital Following Crash in Ripton

A 77-year-old Vermont man died at a hospital following a crash on Thursday in the town of Ripton, according to state troopers.

The crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. on Route 125, and involved two SUVs, according to Vermont State Police. When troopers got to the scene, they saw both cars with heavy damage.

The driver of a Chevrolet Trax, 77-year-old Peter Nichols of New Haven, Vermont, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he died.

Route 125 was shut down for around two hours due to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Middlebury Rescue and the Ripton Fire Department also responded, in addition to Vermont State Police.