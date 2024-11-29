Sutton

Vermont man arrested after crashing into state trooper

New Hampshire State Police say that a trooper was assisting a driver that had gone off the road at around 10:11 a.m on I-89 southbound in Sutton.

New Hampshire State Police say that a trooper was assisting a driver that had gone off the road at around 10:11 a.m on I-89 southbound in Sutton.

While the trooper was in the breakdown lane assisting a driver, a 2009 black Honda Accord, slid on the snow at high speed and struck the rear of the cruiser, according to police.

The Accord was unable to stop and slid into the pickup truck of a fire chief who had responded to the initial crash, police say.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Daniel Poroj of Shelburne, Vermont, was summonsed to appear in Hillsborough District Court on March 18, 2025 and charged with operating without a valid license, negligent driving, unregistered vehicle, duty when approaching a highway emergency, and speed too fast for existing road conditions.

This article tagged under:

SuttonNew Hampshire
