Vermont man called 911 after killing his parents, police say

Police say a man killed his parents in the home where he lived with them in Montpelier, Vermont, on Friday and then called 911 to report the crime.

Vermont State Police said the incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Gallison Hill Road. The first officers to arrive at the scene found two people dead and detained one man. Everyone involved in the incident is accounted for, police said, and they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

State police said on Friday night that they had arrested 29-year-old Matthew Gomes, of Montpelier, in connection with the killings of two adults at the home the three shared. The victims were identified Monday as his parents, 77-year-old Jerry Gomes and 60-year-old Mary Gomes.

Autopsies completed Monday determined the cause of their deaths to be blunt force trauma, and the manner of deaths was homicide.

Gomes is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday in Vermont Superior Court in Barre. He was ordered held without bail pending his initial court appearance.

Police said their investigation indicates that Gomes attacked and killed his parents in the early morning hours Friday. He was arrested after calling 911 and stating that he had harmed his relatives and asking for police and an ambulance to respond to his home.