Vermont man charged with intentionally setting off explosions to harass neighbors

A Vermont man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after police said he was intentionally setting off Tannerite explosions to harass his neighbors.

Tyler Andersen, 33, of Sheldon, was issued a citation for aggravated disorderly conduct, Vermont State Police said. No details were released on when he might appear in court.

Police said they were called to Kittell Road in Sheldon, a town of 2,000 residents in northern Vermont, around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a large explosion that shook several houses. They said they were advised of an individual, later identified as Andersen, who had been shooting large amounts of the explosive material Tannerite in close proximity to neighboring houses.

Investigators said it is believed that Andersen was intentionally setting off the explosions "to threaten and harass his neighbors."

The incident occurred just one day after a man inadvertently started a fire in the woods behind a home on Main Street in the town of Fairfax after allegedly shooting at Tannerite, which is often used in target practice. Fairfax is located about 20 miles south of Sheldon. The fire department was quickly able to extinguish the fire and the man responsible issued an apology to the community on Facebook for causing the fire.