Vermont man charged with killing mom at sea has died, court documents say

Nathan Carman — the Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea off the coast of New England in 2016 — has died, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

A case dismissal was filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont on Thursday, saying that the U.S. Marshal informed the state that Carman died on or about Thursday.

Carman pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut. The eight-count indictment also says Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 but does not charge him with murder in his death.

In February, a federal judge set an October trial date for Carman, who was accused of scheming to inherit millions of dollars.

Last summer, U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford denied Nathan Carman’s request to be released, saying he is a flight risk and potential danger due to the seriousness of the charges, lack of strong family, employment or community connections “and his involvement with firearms and the ongoing feud with his family” over his late grandfather’s inheritance.