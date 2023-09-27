Vermont man charged with stalking, sexually assaulting child under 10 years old

A Vermont man accused of stalking and sexually assaulting a child under 10 years old is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Vermont State Police said they began an investigation about two weeks ago in conjunction with the Vermont Department of Children and Families after learning of a child who had allegedly been sexually assaulted.

A child under 10 years of age was brought to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington and examined after they claimed they had been sexually assaulted by 35-year-old Jonathan Gardner, of Pownal.

The results of the investigation led to the arrest of Gardner on Sept. 15. He was initially held without bail but later released on $50,000 bail after his arraignment Sept. 18.

He was arrested again three days later by state police for violating the conditions of his release by being within 300 feet of the victim's residence. He was again released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

On Monday, state police received a report that Gardner had violated his conditions again, allegedly harassing the victim and family members on two separate occasions, causing them to be afraid.

Gardner turned himself in to state police on Tuesday and was arrested on two counts of violating the conditions of his release and aggravated stalking. He was released again and scheduled to appear in court at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.