Vermont man critically injured in motorcycle crash

The 26-year-old driver was flown by medical helicopter to a New Hampshire hospital

By Marc Fortier

Vermont State Police

A Vermont man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash overnight in the town of Jamaica.

State police said they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Route 30 in Jamaica around 8:21 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found the driver of the 2005 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider unresponsive in the road suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The driver, identified by police as 26-year-old Jacob Topping, of Brookline, was flown by medical helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. No update on his condition was immediately available.

The Jamaica and Townshend fire departments assisted state police at the scene. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours as crews investigated and cleared the wreckage from the road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who might have seen the crash is urged to call state police at 802-722-4600.

