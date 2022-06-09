Vermont Man Dies in New Hampshire Crash on Route 3

A Vermont man was killed in a single-car crash on Route 3 in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, state police said.
Levi C. Brooks, 24, of Beecher Falls, Vermont, was driving north when his car, a 2008 Saab 9-5, hit a bank and went airborne. After hitting several trees, the car landed on its side in a brook, police said.
Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the crash just before 4 p.m. Despite being treated on scene, Brooks was pronounced dead.
Police are in the midst of the investigation and suspect speed was a factor in the crash.
They ask anyone with information to call Trooper Tyler Brennan at 603-223-6188 or reach him via email at Tyler.J.Brennan@dos.nh.gov.