Local

New Hampshire

Vermont Man Dies in New Hampshire Crash on Route 3

New Hampshire State Police are continuing to investigate the fatal crash

By Kate Riccio

New Hampshire State Police

A Vermont man was killed in a single-car crash on Route 3 in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, state police said.

Levi C. Brooks, 24, of Beecher Falls, Vermont, was driving north when his car, a 2008 Saab 9-5, hit a bank and went airborne. After hitting several trees, the car landed on its side in a brook, police said.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the crash just before 4 p.m. Despite being treated on scene, Brooks was pronounced dead.

Police are in the midst of the investigation and suspect speed was a factor in the crash.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They ask anyone with information to call Trooper Tyler Brennan at 603-223-6188 or reach him via email at Tyler.J.Brennan@dos.nh.gov.

More New Hampshire News

New Hampshire Jun 8

Watch: Bear Eats Fast Food Leftovers on Hood of Car

fentanyl Jun 8

More Than 7 Gallons of Fentanyl Missing From NH Hospital; DEA Investigating

This article tagged under:

New HampshireVermontcar crashNew Hampshire State Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us