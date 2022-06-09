Vermont Man Dies in New Hampshire Crash on Route 3

A Vermont man was killed in a single-car crash on Route 3 in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, state police said.

Levi C. Brooks, 24, of Beecher Falls, Vermont, was driving north when his car, a 2008 Saab 9-5, hit a bank and went airborne. After hitting several trees, the car landed on its side in a brook, police said.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the crash just before 4 p.m. Despite being treated on scene, Brooks was pronounced dead.

Police are in the midst of the investigation and suspect speed was a factor in the crash.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They ask anyone with information to call Trooper Tyler Brennan at 603-223-6188 or reach him via email at Tyler.J.Brennan@dos.nh.gov.