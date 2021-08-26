Local

Vermont

Vermont National Guard Soldiers Helping in Afghanistan

The guard says a small contingent of soldiers from units of the Vermont-based 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan, earlier this month

The Vermont National Guard says some of its soldiers are helping evacuate people from Afghanistan.

The guard says a small contingent of soldiers from units of the Vermont-based 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan, earlier this month where they are supporting security operations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Additional soldiers from the brigade are helping process Afghans who have Special Immigration Visas in other locations within the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

Soldiers from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Colorado, who are part of Task Force Avalanche were sent in February to locations within U.S. Central Command area of operations.

Last month, the 86th brigade assumed operational control of Regional Command-East, headquartered at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo.

“Our soldiers from Task Force Avalanche trained and deployed to support their combatant commander in whatever mission they might be assigned,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s adjutant general. “While we can’t always predict exactly what that mission may look like, I know our soldiers are ready and will excel in this important humanitarian mission.”

