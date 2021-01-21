Vermont Officials to Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Details

Vermont officials are expected to release more information Friday about how people age 75 can get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19.

On Monday the state will begin taking reservations for that age group. During the state’s twice weekly virus briefing on Friday state officials are expected to announce details of how people can make those appointments.

The next age group will be 70 and up, followed by 65 and older.

After older Vermonters are vaccinated, the focus will shift to people between 18 and 64 who have underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to complications from the virus.

It’s unclear how long that will take because officials don’t know how much vaccine the state will be receiving.

The Vermont Health Department reported 101 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to nearly 10,600.

There are currently 45 people hospitalized, including five in intensive care.

A total of 168 Vermonters have died of COVID-19, up three from Wednesday, according to the Health Department.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 126 new cases per day on Jan. 6 to 157.57 new cases per day on Jan. 20.