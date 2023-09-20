Vermont

Vermont parole board denies release to convicted murderer

The denial was to the apparent relief of the victim's brother, Alan Zeltserman, who attended the virtual hearing.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Prison-Generic
Getty Images

After 30 years behind bars, a man convicted of murdering his wife was denied release from prison by the Vermont Parole Board on Tuesday.

Gregory Fitzgerald was convicted of strangling his wife, Amy, to death in 1993, according to WPTZ.

He had asked to be released after three decades, saying he had taken anger management courses and lined up housing and a job were he to be released.

Zeltserman pleaded to the board to keep Fitzgerald in prison, saying that he had harassed or threatened Amy’s other relatives.

He also told the parole board that Fitzgerald attended his slain wife’s funeral and pretended to be a grieving spouse.

The parole board sided with the victim's family.

“At this time, you would be a detriment to the community and potentially harmful to the family of the victim,” the chair of the Vermont Parole Board, Dean George, told Fitzgerald in announcing the board’s decision to keep him in prison.

“In this discussion, the board would like to recognize the family of the victim and the profound impact of this violence on their lives.” he added.

Investigators said Amy Fitzgerald, a military officer and a graduate student at the University of Vermont, was killed to claim a life insurance settlement.

Help is available for survivors of domestic violence. The domestic violence hotline is 800-228-7395.

