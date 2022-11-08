Vermont Performers to Boost Reading Nonprofit at Upcoming Show

A community theater organization in Vermont will be sharing the spotlight with a fellow nonprofit this week when it stages its latest production.

The volunteer-run Lyric Theatre Company is raising the curtain Thursday on its version of the classic musical “Into the Woods,” which is a mashup of beloved fairy tales.

“The show itself is absolutely a vacation from all the sort of buzz that’s going on in the world that is negative,” beamed Rebecca Raskin, one of the choreographers for the production.

During the five-performance run, Lyric will boost the Children’s Literacy Foundation, which is also known as CLiF. According to its website, CLiF’s mission is to inspire a love of reading and writing among at-risk and low-income children throughout Vermont and New Hampshire — including in rural communities.

Lyric will encourage its audiences to support the foundation, which provides high-quality new books to kids and libraries, as well as to families in shelters and affordable housing developments.

“The amazing thing about ‘Into the Woods’ is it’s a combination of all these amazing stories that have this built-in nostalgia factor for all of us,” observed Ryan Addario of Lyric Theatre Company. “But it is also really meta, and it’s about how we tell stories and why we tell them. So I think partnering with an organization like CLiF, that brings stories to children, that helps kids connect with something that one day will be nostalgic for them and connect them with other people and other kids through these stories — it’s kind of the most perfect partnership we could imagine.”

“Into the Woods” opens at The Flynn in downtown Burlington Thursday night. Click here for ticket information.

Addario said Lyric is already working on a special 50th anniversary season, launching next fall.