Vermont Pilot and Cancer Survivor Launches Nonprofit

A woman from northern New England has a special reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

She survived an aggressive form of cancer, and is so grateful for her survival that she's committing herself to a new purpose.

"I used to say gratitude is my religion, and this definitely confirmed that for me," said Beth White, who is now cancer free after completing eight rounds of chemotherapy, more than two dozen radiation treatments, and a double mastectomy a year ago.

"This Thanksgiving, I am done, and I’m celebrating," said White. "I’m so grateful for these amazing healthcare workers. My hair is growing back, I’m having delicious meals with friends and family."

White, a hobbyist pilot who flies out of Franklin County State Airport says her experience surviving cancer inspired her to start her own non-profit: Habitat for Aviation. The goal of the organization will be to give young people mentorship and hands-on education to help prepare them for careers maintaining aircraft and their systems.

"I’ve been given so much and I’ve been given another chance," said White. "And it’s just really important to do all that I can to take advantage of the limited time I have on the planet to do good work in the world."

Encouraging kids to take their passions literally to new heights is how Beth White plans to live the meaning of this holiday year round: giving thanks by giving back.

"Then I will have lived a good life," said White.