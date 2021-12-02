Vermont Police Arrest 3 Over Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana

Three people have been arrested in Brattleboro in connection with marijuana laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl, police said.

Last month, Brattleboro police responded to a report of an overdose and revived the patient using CPR and the opioid-overdose antidote naloxene.

The person told police that they had smoked marijuana and had not taken any opioids. Officers tested the patient's marijuana and found it contained fentanyl, prompting them to warn the public.

Police searched a residence in Brattleboro on Tuesday and said they found several containers of what they believed to be marijuana laced with fentanyl, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. The marijuana was sent to a lab for testing, police said in the statement. Three people were arrested for possession of fentanyl.

Researchers at Boston Children's Hospital are trying to develop a fentanyl-based vaccine to help prevent opioid-related deaths.

Vermont legalized recreational marijuana in 2018 for adults over the age of 21.

Last month, officials in Connecticut said nearly 40 drug overdoses across the state since July may be linked to marijuana laced with fentanyl and are warning the public about the potential danger.