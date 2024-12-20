Vt. teen drives stolen car into traffic, leads cops on 45-minute foot chase through woods: police

A 16-year-old boy in Vermont is facing multiple charges after he allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen car in two towns while speeding into oncoming traffic and then ditched the vehicle and led officers on a 45-minute chase through the woods.

Colchester police say they received multiple calls around 1:06 p.m. Thursday regarding a possible stolen vehicle that had been seen in multiple parts of town. One of the callers told police that the driver had pointed a gun at him and drove at him in an attempt to strike him as he fled the scene.

Officers responded to the area but were unable to find the vehicle in question. About two hours later, around 3:02 p.m., the Colchester Police Department says it received more calls regarding the same vehicle.

This time, officers were able to locate the car on Severance Road at the Essex town line and attempted to pull the driver over, but police stopped their pursuit as speeds reached dangerous levels headed into oncoming traffic.

Colchester officers found the car again near Main Street and attempted to stop it for a second time, but the driver took off, police said. As the car again reached dangerous speeds while driving into oncoming traffic, police stopped their pursuit.

Essex police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle in the area of Pearl Street around 3:06 p.m. and they responded but lost sight of the car.

A little while later, Essex police were informed the vehicle had been located in Colchester and was headed back into Essex on Route 2A.

A Chittenden County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Susie Wilson Bypass and Route 2A and attempted to pull the operator over, but he allegedly crashed and fled on foot, according to Colchester and Essex police.

Officers chased the suspect through woods for about 45 minutes before apprehending him in the area of Gauthier Drive in Essex. Colchester police took custody of the suspect, who has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile male from Essex.

Colchester and Williston police say they were assisted by Williston officers, the Department of Motor Vehicles Law Enforcement, the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department, and Vermont Game Wardens.

Charges against the teen include aggravated assault, grossly negligent operation, aggravated operation without owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident, and attempting to elude, according to Colchester police.

This incident remains under investigation as the vehicle involved had some possible criminal involvements in neighboring towns, Essex police said.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Colchester Police Department at 802-264-5555.