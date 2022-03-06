Local

Vermont

Vermont Police Continue Investigation Into 36-Car Pileup

By The Associated Press

Vermont State Police say the recent multi-car pileup on I-89 in Milton likely was the largest motor vehicle crash in state history.

Thirty-six vehicles were directly involved in the crash Feb. 28 in heavy and blowing snow and icy road conditions. Another 20 or so vehicles went off the highway to avoid crashing and had to be pulled back onto the road. One person was killed.

Officials said Friday they are continuing to compile a list of all those involved and plan to release that information as the investigation continues.

Nearly two dozen law enforcement agencies, rescue groups and towing companies responded to the crash, which closed a portion of the highway for nearly nine hours.

