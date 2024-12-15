Vermont police shooting suspect arrested overnight in house next door to his

Vermont State Police said they arrested a suspect wanted for shooting a St. Johnsbury police officer early Sunday morning in a house right next to the one where he lived and where the shooting occurred.

Scott Mason, 38, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody around 2 a.m. after he was located inside a residence at 251 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury, the house next door to the location where St. Johnsbury police Capt. Jason Gray was shot and seriously injured on Friday afternoon.

The town of St. Johnsbury and the FBI had each offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Mason's capture.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday when St. Johnsbury police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at Mason's apartment at 261 Portland St. Gray was shot one time and taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he continues to undergo treatment. He is expected to survive.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, state police said they obtained a search warrant for 251 Portland St. and converged on the residence along with members of several other local law enforcement agencies.

Mason was brought to the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing, after which he will be transported to jail on an arrest warrant for charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer resulting in serious bodily injury. He is also facing other unrelated charges.

No further details have been released. State police said they will provide additional updates as they become available.