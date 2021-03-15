Local

Vermont

Vermont Prison Reports 21 New COVID Cases in Inmates, Staff

The Newport prison is in full lockdown due to the outbreak

By Associated Press

The outbreak of COVID-19 at the Vermont prison in Newport is continuing with 21 new cases, the Department of Corrections reported on Monday.

Nineteen of the new cases are among inmates at the Northern Vermont Correctional Facility and two among staff members.

There are currently 37 positive inmate cases and six positive staff cases at the facility.

The department says 100 inmates who had previously tested positive have recovered and been cleared to leave isolation. Four staff are expected to be medically cleared early this week.

“All of the new positive incarcerated cases came from one unit, which matches our experience with the virus,” Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said in a statement. “Our team continues to do their level best to mitigate the spread across the facility.”

The Newport prison is being tested again Monday for the virus. It has been in full lockdown since receipt of the first positive results on Feb. 25.

Currently, the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury is also in full lockdown. All other state facilities are in modified lockdown.

The Newport outbreak began after one staff member and 21 inmates tested positive for the virus on Feb. 23.

