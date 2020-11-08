Local

Vermont Reports First COVID-19 Death Since July

It was Vermont's first virus-related death since July 28.

Vermont has had its first coronavirus-related death since July, state health officials say.

The death reported Saturday brings the virus death toll in the state to 59 people, according to the state Department of Health.

No details about the patient were disclosed.

The state also reported more than 60 new confirmed cases combined Saturday and Sunday, and has now had nearly 2,400 confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

Gov. Phil Scott urged vigilance in a tweet Saturday.

"Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Avoid crowding. COVID cases are developing at the fastest rate since March. We can't let our guard down. Be smart/stay safe,'' he said.

