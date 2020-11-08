Vermont Reports First COVID-19 Death Since July

Vermont has had its first coronavirus-related death since July, state health officials say.

The death reported Saturday brings the virus death toll in the state to 59 people, according to the state Department of Health.

No details about the patient were disclosed.

It was Vermont's first virus-related death since July 28.

The state also reported more than 60 new confirmed cases combined Saturday and Sunday, and has now had nearly 2,400 confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

Gov. Phil Scott urged vigilance in a tweet Saturday.

Fellow Vermonters: Whether gathering to celebrate or to protest results of the election, you MUST do it safely. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Avoid crowding. COVID cases are developing at the fastest rate since March. We can't let our guard down. Be smart/stay safe. –Gov. Phil — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) November 7, 2020

