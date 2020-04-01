Vt. Reports 2 New Deaths from Coronavirus Outbreak; Governor Calls for Medical Volunteers

Vermont health officials on Wednesday announced two more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll from the outbreak to 15.

In a press conference, health commissioner Mark Levine said both victims were elderly and that one lived in a nursing home and the other in a senior living community.

Levine reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 322.

Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Scott urged any medical professionals not working in the fight against the virus to volunteer, saying it was inevitable that health care workers would get sick.

"We need to build this reserve corps," he said, asking potential volunteers to visit the state's website.

The call came a day after he signed a bill that will quickly allow licensed out-of-state health care workers, including mental health professionals, to work in Vermont without a state license.

The bill signed Monday also lets retired Vermont health and mental health care professionals who left work less than 10 years ago to return temporarily during a COVID-19 state of emergency.

The secretary of state's office says temporary licenses may be issued to new health care graduates who can't take board exams because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

And officials say Vermont is making temporary changes to its election laws amid the outbreak of new coronavirus. Secretary of State Jim Condos says candidates will no longer have to gather petition signatures for the state's primary elections in August and the general election in November. But candidates will still have to file financial disclosure statements.

Elections Director Will Senning said Monday that "eliminating the requirement for candidates to collect signatures for petitions is necessary in this time when we are sheltering at home, avoiding gatherings, and avoiding unnecessary contact with other people."