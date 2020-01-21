Local
Missing Snowmobiler

Vermont Search Crews Looking for Missing Snowmobiler

The missing man was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Police and rescue crews are continuing to search along Lake Champlain and the Missisquoi River in Swanton for a missing snowmobiler.

The authorities were provided little information about the case Tuesday, but Swanton firefighters said the missing snowmobiler and another man were seen Monday after afternoon.

Rescue crews were sent to look for them around 7 p.m. One of the missing men was found safely. The search is continuing Tuesday for the second man.

Overnight temperatures in the area dropped into the low single digits overnight. 

