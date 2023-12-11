Vermont

Vermont Sheriff's Association calls for sheriff who kicked shackled prisoner to resign

Franklin County Sheriff Grismore has repeatedly defended his actions and pleaded not guilty last year to a simple assault charge

By LISA RATHKE

The Vermont Sheriff’s Association on Monday called for Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore to immediately resign after the Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted last week that he permanently lose his ability to enforce the law for violating the state’s use of force policy by kicking a shackled prisoner.

The sheriff’s association held a press conference at the Statehouse on Monday as a special legislative committee formed to investigate Grismore’s possible impeachment was meeting. Grismore is expected to testify before the committee Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s time to allow for new leadership to rebuild public confidence to move Franklin County forward,” said Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson, president of the association.

Grismore has repeatedly defended his actions and pleaded not guilty last year to a simple assault charge.

“Sheriff Grismore’s continued defiance provides no opportunity for improvement, or corrective action,” Anderson said. “Sheriff Grismore continues to defend his actions ostentatiously with no remorse, reflection or opportunity to consider alternative resolutions.”

Grismore’s attorney did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

In losing his law enforcement certification, Grismore will remain as sheriff but he will no longer be able to issue tickets, make arrests, and investigate crimes. He said last week that he planned to appeal.

Grismore was elected sheriff in November of last year even though he was fired from a job as a captain in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department that August after video surfaced of him kicking a shackled prisoner. He pleaded not guilty to a simple assault charge.

Just before he took office in February, state police said they were investigating the finances of Grismore and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

