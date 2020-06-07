Vermont Shooting Victim Dies; Suspect Charged With Murder

A Vermont man is due to be arraigned Monday following a fatal shooting in the town of Swanton.

State Police say 22-year-old James Mulholland, of Swanton, was held without bail on a first-degree murder charge over the weekend. Investigators say the victim, 32-year-old Kyle LaBelle, was shot in the stomach and chest on Friday and died at the UVM Medical Center.

Investigators say the two men knew each other, and the shooting followed an argument in which multiple shots were fired.