Vermont Starts Phased Reopening as More Residents Get Vaccinated

Vermont’s travel guidance also changed, with a focus on COVID-19 testing instead of quarantining

Vermont is starting its phased reopening plan as more people get vaccinated with a goal of having only health guidance and not mandates by July 4.

Outdoor businesses, low- or no-contact professional services, farmers’ markets, retail operations and campgrounds moved to universal health guidance of masks and physical distancing on Friday.

Vermont’s travel guidance also changed, with a focus on COVID-19 testing instead of quarantining.

Unvaccinated Vermonters returning to the state are now required to be tested within three days, and visitors can come to Vermont without quarantining as long as they have a negative test within three days of arriving. Vaccinated people can continue to travel without restrictions.

